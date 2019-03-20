



— CBS led all networks with 74 nominations for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The awards honor the best in continuing drama aka soap operas (broadcast and digital), talk, game, court, morning shows, cooking, children and entertainment magazine programming.

Daytime’s leading soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” received 20 nominations. Sister show “The Bold and the Beautiful” received 12. NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” led all programs with 27 nominations, ABC’s “General Hospital” garnered 25 nominations.

For game shows, “The Price is Right” garnered six nominations and “Let’s Make a Deal” got five. “Deal” host Wayne Brady was nominated as outstanding game show host as well as for his guest work as an actor on “Bold and Beautiful.”

The Saturday morning “Dream Team” line-up including the show “Lucky Dog” got a combined 11 nominations.

“CBS This Morning” received two nominations and “CBS Sunday Morning” and “CBS This Morning: Saturday” received one each.

The CBS Television Distribution Group combined for 13 nominations including four for “Jeopardy!,” three for “Rachael Ray” and one each for “Entertainment Tonight” and “Judge Judy.”

Soap favorites and previous Emmy winners like Heather Tom (Katie, “B&B”) and Peter Bergman (Jack, “Y&R”) were also nominated in their respective female and male lead categories.

The Daytime Emmys will be presented on Sunday, May 5th at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The full list of nominations can be found on the Daytime Emmys website.