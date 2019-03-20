  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, UCLA, University of California, Westwood


WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will join thousands of University of California union workers Wednesday at UCLA who are taking part in a one-day statewide strike, calling for higher pay and better benefits amid contract negotiations.

Sanders is expected to speak sometime after noon at a rally near the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, one of several such rallies taking place across the state.

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, addresses the crowd at the Royal Family Life Center on March 14, 2019, in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Getty Images)

The strike is being organized by about 10,000 research and technical workers represented by the University Professional & Technical Employees union (UPTE).

In total, however, over 40,000 employees are striking statewide. They include another 5,000 UPTE-represented healthcare workers and 27,000 AFSCME patient-care technical and service workers, all of whom are joining the strike in a sympathy capacity.

According to the union, the UPTE workers staging Wednesday’s walkout run clinical healthcare trials and laboratory tests, manage classroom and hospital technology, monitor building safety and care for research animals, among other tasks.

The rally is taking place at the intersection of La Conte Avenue and Westwood Plaza. Last June, Sanders held a similar rally in Anaheim with thousands of Disneyland workers who were also protesting for higher wages.

UPTE claims the UC’s latest wage-increase offer is less than half of what it gave workers represented by the California Nurses Association, and also included retirement cuts while rejecting overtime improvements and limitations on the use of part-time workers.

A university representative countered that the UPTE’s salary double- digit salary demands “are far beyond those given to other UC employees.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s