



– Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will join thousands of University of California union workers Wednesday at UCLA who are taking part in a one-day statewide strike, calling for higher pay and better benefits amid contract negotiations.

Sanders is expected to speak sometime after noon at a rally near the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, one of several such rallies taking place across the state.

The strike is being organized by about 10,000 research and technical workers represented by the University Professional & Technical Employees union (UPTE).

In total, however, over 40,000 employees are striking statewide. They include another 5,000 UPTE-represented healthcare workers and 27,000 AFSCME patient-care technical and service workers, all of whom are joining the strike in a sympathy capacity.

According to the union, the UPTE workers staging Wednesday’s walkout run clinical healthcare trials and laboratory tests, manage classroom and hospital technology, monitor building safety and care for research animals, among other tasks.

The rally is taking place at the intersection of La Conte Avenue and Westwood Plaza. Last June, Sanders held a similar rally in Anaheim with thousands of Disneyland workers who were also protesting for higher wages.

UPTE claims the UC’s latest wage-increase offer is less than half of what it gave workers represented by the California Nurses Association, and also included retirement cuts while rejecting overtime improvements and limitations on the use of part-time workers.

A university representative countered that the UPTE’s salary double- digit salary demands “are far beyond those given to other UC employees.”

