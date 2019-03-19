



– A Missouri man accused of prompting a mass evacuation at Westfield Century City mall plead not guilty Tuesday to arson and other charges.

Nicholas Kyle Oates made an appearance at Airport Branch Courthouse for allegedly setting a fire inside the Amazon store at the mall on March 15 and pointing a gun at a store employee. He has been charged with arson, burglary and assault.

He is due back in court April 3.

Oates was allegedly seen entering the mall armed with a handgun, when police say Oates went to the children’s section of the Amazon store

last Friday and set books on fire. He pulled a handgun on a store employee who confronted him and then lit additional items on fire before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

Police, fire crews and ultimately a bomb squad responded to the scene before 1 p.m., triggering an evacuation of the upscale shopping center and the temporary lockdown of offices and businesses near the mall.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, security personnel at the mall located a possible vehicle they suspected had been driven by Oates.

The car was subsequently impounded, which led authorities to identify Oates as the possible suspect.