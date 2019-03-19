RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police responded to reports of a fight at a Moreno Valley middle school campus involving more than 50 students.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department was called to Landmark Middle School around 1 p.m. Tuesday, after a fight broke out during lunch.

Deputies ordered the students to disperse, and when they didn’t comply, officers released a pepper ball.

As of 3 p.m., it was reported that about 23 students were exposed to the pepper spray, three of which were transported to a local hospital.

A message from Moreno Valley Unified School District stated, “We have experienced several challenges today on campus. After our lockdown earlier in the day, a large amount of students were involved in an altercation at lunch. Police responded and placed our school on another temporary lockdown. Police dispersed the crowd of students and the lockdown was lifted.”

Officials are not aware of what started the altercation, but they believe no weapons were involved, and say one female student has been arrested.