LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — Morning workouts are out of the question Tuesday after a stolen car was revved up and sent crashing into a Crunch Fitness gym in La Mirada.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at the gym, 12805 Valley View Ave., after a silver 4-door Honda crashed through a front plate-glass window into a front desk area. The car was finally halted by heavy gym machinery that ended up wedged under the front end.

The gym was left in shambles by the car, which left a trail of shattered glass and wrecked furniture.

A witness said he saw the driver revving the engine, put it in drive and jump out as it careened into the window.

“It went straight into the desk,” Adrian Nolasco said. “Thankfully the guy wasn’t there, the guy was on the other side, so it didn’t really hit anybody.”

No injuries were reported and the building was not compromised. Gym members reportedly tried to chase the driver down. The driver, who is said to be a member of the gym, was later found by deputies and taken into custody.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, and investigators will not confirm that the driver deliberately sent the car into the structure. Police say the car was stolen from a location nearby and investigators will determine a motive when they speak to the driver.