



— A shortcut between the western San Gabriel Valley and north Orange County could be shut down for up to a year after a landslide was discovered shortly major storms inundated the area this winter.

Hacienda Road was first shut down between Skyline Drive and Canada Sombre on March 5 following a geotechnical report found that the road was sinking due to an ongoing landslide. Engineers say the road has so far sunk about eight and a half inches, and the road has been closed because it is considered unsafe for traffic.

Record rainfall this winter caused major damage throughout Southern California, especially in wildfire-scarred areas like Malibu and Lake Elsinore. But La Habra and La Habra Heights, where the street closure is located, has also been affected with a sinkhole opening up in a condominium complex in January, and now a landslide undermining Hacienda Road.

The geotechnical report’s repair recommendations include a 100-foot-long retaining wall be built along the east edge of the road and the excavating and stabilizing of the earth that is sliding, and officials say Hacienda Road could be closed up to a year for that work.

Repairs for Hacienda Road could cost between $3 million and $5 million, which would essentially wipe out the city of La Habra’s reserves, according to the Whittier Daily News. The city is seeking financial assistance from county, state and federal resources to help pay for the repairs.

Hacienda Road, which is estimated to be used by 30,000 drivers daily, is a frequently used shortcut for residents in La Habra and Whittier to get to and from Hacienda Heights and neighboring San Gabriel Valley communities.