  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Corona, Missing Boy


CORONA (CBSLA) — Police forensics teams and investigators returned with a plumber to the home of an 8-year-old Corona boy who hasn’t been seen in three weeks, and whose parents are in custody on charges of willful harm to a child.

Corona police returned Monday night to the home of Noah McIntosh and were later spotted carrying out several boxes of items they apparently recovered from the home. A plumber was also spotted alongside the forensics vehicles, but police would not give any details on the apparent new turn in the investigation.

Little Noah has not been seen in three weeks. The search for him started when his mother, 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey, asked for a welfare check on the boy. A SWAT team served a search warrant at Bryce McIntosh’s apartment, touching off a standoff.

(credit: Corona Police Department)

The standoff ended with Bryce McIntosh coming out with the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, but without Noah.

In response to members of the community who want to launch a search for the boy, Corona police released this statement over the weekend:

“The City of Corona and the Corona Police Department appreciate the community’s desire to assist in the search for Noah McIntosh. The police department has partnered with county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the search. If and when community assistance is needed for a search, that request will be made.”

Both Jillian Godfrey and Bryce McIntosh made their first court appearance Friday, when their arraignment was pushed to next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s