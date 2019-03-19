



— Police forensics teams and investigators returned with a plumber to the home of an 8-year-old Corona boy who hasn’t been seen in three weeks, and whose parents are in custody on charges of willful harm to a child.

Corona police returned Monday night to the home of Noah McIntosh and were later spotted carrying out several boxes of items they apparently recovered from the home. A plumber was also spotted alongside the forensics vehicles, but police would not give any details on the apparent new turn in the investigation.

Little Noah has not been seen in three weeks. The search for him started when his mother, 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey, asked for a welfare check on the boy. A SWAT team served a search warrant at Bryce McIntosh’s apartment, touching off a standoff.

The standoff ended with Bryce McIntosh coming out with the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, but without Noah.

In response to members of the community who want to launch a search for the boy, Corona police released this statement over the weekend:

“The City of Corona and the Corona Police Department appreciate the community’s desire to assist in the search for Noah McIntosh. The police department has partnered with county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the search. If and when community assistance is needed for a search, that request will be made.”

Both Jillian Godfrey and Bryce McIntosh made their first court appearance Friday, when their arraignment was pushed to next month.