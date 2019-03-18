POMONA (CBSLA) – A senior living community was looking for answers Monday night after a resident and her small dog were found dead in her apartment in Pomona.

The woman, identified as Ronny Wall, was found just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of East Bonita Avenue, according to Pomona police spokesperson Aly Mejia.

The investigation was taking place in a third-floor unit at Serenity Villas apartments for seniors.

Pomona police said it’s unclear what led to the murder, but it appeared the woman was struck with a hammer and the suspect attempted to set the apartment on fire, which triggered the sprinkle system.

The heinous crime left the community shocked and confused.

“It’s crazy because it’s a senior place over here. So people die all the time, but you don’t hear about somebody actually getting murdered,” said neighbor Regina Minor.

Her neighbor, Gilbert Petty, said he didn’t hear anything during the incident, but he did see some strange activity a few days prior. He was in the elevator with Wall and a man he didn’t recognize who was acting suspicious.

“When I got off the elevator, I looked at her again to give me an indication of what’s going on and she did not. If she would have said anything…or [said] ‘Call the police’, I would have called the police,” he said.

[Reporter: Who do you think she was with?]

“I think I was facing the murderer,” Petty said.

But at this point, police say there is no suspect or even a motive.

Neighbors also said Wall’s car is missing, but police have not confirmed whether or not they are looking for it.

