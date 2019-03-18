MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A trash truck caught fire and crashed into the front yard of a home Monday in Monterey Park, but no one appeared to be injured, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:40 a.m. near South Abajo Drive and West Verde Vista Drive, according to a Verdugo fire dispatcher.

Witnesses say the truck was engulfed in flames and stopped on the road, before it rolled down a hill, hit a car parked on the street and crashed into the front yard of a home.

Fire crews quickly took care of the flames.

Tree trimmings or similar vegetation appeared to spill out from the truck onto the street.