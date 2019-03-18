



— The frenzy to see a “superbloom” of California poppies in the hills of Lake Elsinore have prompted a ban on access to the canyon.

The city of Lake Elsinore shut down Walker Canyon to all visitors after thousands of people descended on the area, leading to heavy traffic and illegal parking along the 15 Freeway. The city says the “situation has escalated beyond our available resources.”

The Lake Street and Nichols ramps from the 15 Freeway were completely closed Sunday. At one point, shuttle wait times to the canyon stretched to an hour and a half.

This year’s record-breaking rainfall have led to the hills of Walker Canyon coming alive in orange hues, causing traffic on the adjacent freeway to grind to a halt and drivers to do dangerous things – like illegally park on the side of the freeway – in order to take in the so-called superbloom in person and maybe get a few pictures to post on social media.

The city pulled in all available staff, outside traffic controllers, and shuttles to help manage the crowds. Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos recorded several videos to document the vibrant hillsides, the huge influx of crowds and officers ticketing cars illegally parking along the freeway.

“We’ve got some work to do, lots of people here,” he said. “Let’s take care and make sure we’re kind to one another as we get through this and we will be looking and making adjustments as time goes on.”

The city says Walker Canyon will remain shut down this week.