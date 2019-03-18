  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Allergies, California Drought

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – If your allergies are worse than usual lately, you can blame the heavy rains.

Though a wet winter helped end the drought, doctors say this is bad news for allergy sufferers.

Health officials are saying the Super Blooms popping up around Southern California have led to the worst allergy season in decades.

According to Dr. Kimanh Nguyen “People who usually get allergies are seeing a worsening of their symptoms…and then there are people who’ve never had allergy symptoms before who are coming into our office with new allergies.”

Nguyen says there’s so much more pollen in the air that she’s seen a 30 percent increase in patients.

