



— The investigation into gas tanker explosion next to South LA homes continues Monday as the EPA wraps up its cleanup of the area.

The explosion caused a large fire in the 200 block of West Slauson Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence before 8 a.m. Sunday, sending up a plume of black smoke visible across much of the Los Angeles. Two women were injured, one severely – she suffered second and third degree burns to 30 percent of her body.

The home closest to the blast was red-tagged. About 30 residents were told to stay out of the area were placed in hotels by the Red Cross.

The Environmental Protection Agency worked around the clock to clean up the neighborhood, which still smelled like gas and was considered a fire hazard almost 24 hours later.

“Overnight the landowner was directed by EPA to clean up the site, so they hired a contractor and they have pumped out the fire-damaged tanker that was the source of this whole mess. And what was pumped into a storage tank will remain until we can dispose of it,” Robert Wise with the EPA said. “And they have also picked up some of the free liquid on the property. We’re hoping when we get back out here later this morning, we will get the rest of that liquid out.”

Wise said the EPA plans to have Slauson cleared by 6 a.m., but that the agency will return to the neighborhood at 9 a.m.

LA City Fire and the LAPD continue to investigate the cause of the explosion and why the 9,000-gallon tanker was so close to homes.