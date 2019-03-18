By Marlena Turner
The ultimate goal in life is to become the best version of yourself, for yourself. Everything that we do forms and shapes who we are, not only in regards to ourselves, but in the eyes of those that we hold in regard. Personal growth and self-improvement is about self-actualization of one’s own being. There is an African proverb that states, “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside can do you no harm.” Meaning, as you improve yourself to the point where your personal growth continues to increase, no weapon formed against you can harm you.
According to DevelopGoodHabits.com, taking “small improvements on a regular basis may actually be better and more effective than trying to make a lot of big changes all at once.” It’s the small changes that lead to good daily habits. Here are several daily habits one could add to help aid in continuous self-improvement.
- Meditate regularly. Meditation regularly allows you to have peace and clarity in the present moment of awareness. “There are many different ways to meditate, but all of the techniques revolve around cultivating awareness and expanding your consciousness.”
- Pick up a new hobby. Ever wanted to try something new but were hesitant? Learning or trying something outside of your comfort zone can allow you to build new competencies, strengthen your mental fortitude, and empower your spirit. Go beyond just your usual favorite hobbies and challenge yourself to new heights.
- Create an inspiration room or wall. According to LifeHack.org, your environment sets the mood and tone for you. By creating a space where one can feel inspired every day will only help achieve a level of mindfulness in your life that helps aid in growth and development.
- Get some rest. Rest is rejuvenation. Getting the right amount of sleep will help the mind think more clearly, and improve your productivity all around.
- Stay away from negative people. No matter where you go, you will always find a negative person. Don’t spend too much of your time around them if you feel they drag you down. Find positive and supportive people in your life, and surround yourself with their positive spirit.
- Plan. Sometimes having a plan makes life that much easier. Having a solid plan helps avoid chaos in your life where you can avoid it. Execution is what matters, but this depends solely on your ability to plan and follow through on that plan.
- Read. Reading is fundamental. It sparks creativity, inspires ideas, and can provide personal growth in ways that will elevate your continuous self-improvement.