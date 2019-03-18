



By Marlena Turner

The ultimate goal in life is to become the best version of yourself, for yourself. Everything that we do forms and shapes who we are, not only in regards to ourselves, but in the eyes of those that we hold in regard. Personal growth and self-improvement is about self-actualization of one’s own being. There is an African proverb that states, “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside can do you no harm.” Meaning, as you improve yourself to the point where your personal growth continues to increase, no weapon formed against you can harm you.

According to DevelopGoodHabits.com, taking “small improvements on a regular basis may actually be better and more effective than trying to make a lot of big changes all at once.” It’s the small changes that lead to good daily habits. Here are several daily habits one could add to help aid in continuous self-improvement.