



— City workers are out in a Chino Hills neighborhood to assess the damage caused by a large water main break.

Rancho Hills Drive remains closed Monday between Grand Avenue and Ranch Creek after the Sunday’s water main break caused buckling in the asphalt and left gaping holes and large cracks in the street. Parts of the road are believed to still be sinking.

Close to 50 residents have been barred from driving to their homes and are being forced to park nearby and walk uphill.

A 16-inch main burst Sunday and gushed for about two hours. Residents were asked to shelter in place as the water continued to flow.

The water is believed to have undermined up to 3,000 feet of Rancho Hills Drive.