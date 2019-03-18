(CBS Local)– Calum Worthy is much more than a former Disney Channel star.

The 28-year-old plays Nick Godejohn in a brand new Hulu series called “The Act.” Patricia Arquette stars in a show based off the real life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Worthy’s character is the man who murdered Blanchard and he says it was challenging to stay in the mindset of a murderer.

“The trick is to not get out of the mindset,” said Worthy in an interview with CBS Local. “Once you’re in it, it’s much easier to stay in that mindset. At night, I would just stay in that zone. Leading up to filming the first episode, I spent two months preparing and told my reps I didn’t want to work on anything else and that I wanted to focus on this project.”

Worthy even went as far as going to Georgia a week before shooting began to live like Godejohn. He followed the killer’s diet of pizza and peanut butter and even walked around town with dyed black hair as the character. The story of “The Act” has always been interesting to Worthy.

“I was fascinated about the story as soon as I heard it back in 2015 when all the news started coming up about what happened to Gypsy,” said Worthy. “I thought it was an amazing story. Then when this project fell into my hands, I was so excited because it wasn’t about the murder. It was about the people and what got them to that point.”

In addition to his role in this show, Worthy will also be appearing in the movie “Corporate Animals” later this year alongside Ed Helms and Demi Moore. Like one of his role models Tom Hanks, Worthy wants to continue to do all different types of projects during his career.

“The artists that I look up to take a lot of risks,” said Worthy. “There are people like Tom Hanks, he is my number one guy. He’s fantastic. Think about his transition from ‘Bosom Buddies’ to ‘Philadelphia’, it was really interesting to track that.'”

“The Act” premieres on Hulu on Tuesday.