DEL REY (CBSLA) – A person was found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire in the Del Rey neighborhood of West Los Angeles Monday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews made the discovery after responding to a home in the 11900 block of West Weir Street at 9:42 a.m.

Firefighters found the victim dead in a room which had sustained fire damage, LAFD reports. There was smoke, but no active flames by the time crews arrived.

The name and gender of the victim was not immediately disclosed, nor was a possible cause of death.

LAFD arson investigators were on scene.