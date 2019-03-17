  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMHour of Power with Bobby Schuller
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMJudge Judy
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    02:00 AMMichael Dalton: We are all One Race
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:45 PMJoel Osteen
    12:15 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:45 AMMadam Secretary
    01:45 AMPaid Program
    02:15 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fatal accident, Pedestrian, Robertson Boulevard, West Los Angeles

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in West Los Angeles, near Beverly Hills, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Robertson Boulevard, between Olympic and Pico Boulevards.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The age and gender of the victim was not disclosed.

Robertson was closed for hours during the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Desmond Shaw in Sky 9 noted the violent nature of the impact observing the windshield and hood showed extensive damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s