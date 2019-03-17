WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in West Los Angeles, near Beverly Hills, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Robertson Boulevard, between Olympic and Pico Boulevards.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The age and gender of the victim was not disclosed.

Robertson was closed for hours during the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Desmond Shaw in Sky 9 noted the violent nature of the impact observing the windshield and hood showed extensive damage.