LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters say two people have been injured following a gas leak that resulted in a large fire in the Vermont-Florence district in Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded in the 200 block of W. Slauson Avenue in Florence, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, and resulted in damage to two buildings.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department reports that the incident unfolded just around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

It was then than a gas leak was reported with a subsequent explosion.

Arriving units located a large fire underground permeating through storm drains. Firefighters say manhole covers have been displaced due to underground pressure.

It remains unclear whether surrounding structures are involved.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.