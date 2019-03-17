  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:30 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMSports Central
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters say two people have been injured following a gas leak that resulted in a large fire in the Vermont-Florence district in Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded in the 200 block of W. Slauson Avenue in Florence, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, and resulted in damage to two buildings.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department reports that the incident unfolded just around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

It was then than a gas leak was reported with a subsequent explosion.

Arriving units located a large fire underground permeating through storm drains. Firefighters say manhole covers have been displaced due to underground pressure.

It remains unclear whether surrounding structures are involved.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s