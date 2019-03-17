PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A man who barricaded himself following a deputy involved shooting in Palmdale has been shot and killed.

The incident initially unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday on Karling Place after the man fled inside him home after exchanging gunfire with deputies.

Deputies had initially responded to a call for service when gunfire rang out between the suspect and the deputy.

At that time, no one was hurt. The man then ran back into his house, spurring the closure of the street.

Early Sunday, a second deputy involved shooting unfolded after authorities say the suspect fired at deputies.

The suspect has since been killed. No deputies were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been release.