CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — A large water main break in Chino Hills Sunday had residents concerned their homes could be undermined.

Water gushed down one street and resembled a raging river. Chino Hills Drive was compromised in several places.

Desmond Hill was over the scene in Sky2.

The brunt of the damage was taken by Chino Hills Drive, south of Grand Avenue and west of the 71 Freeway. Several areas of the street buckled.

The 16-inch main filled several streets with water. Shaw said as much of 2,000-3,000 feet of street was under water, damaged or compromised. It was unclear if any homes were flooded.

The gushing water was turned off by 6 p.m.

Residents were asked to shelter in place. Motorists were told to avoid the area and people were not able to drive in or out, reported Shaw.