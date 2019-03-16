



— Some US Marines and several CBS TV stars joined forces Saturday to help complete nine homes meant for low-income military families in Santa Clarita.

The group “Celebs4Vets” is part of “Homes4Families.”

The celebrities also helped raised money towards the building of the homes and for other services the veterans need. Celebs past and present include Diedrich Bader, Keith Carradine, Tony Denison, Kevin Conroy, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Liza Snyder, just to name a few.

Today’s battle plan included putting the finishing touches on the homes including laying concrete and painting. The hope is that the nine families will be able to move in as early as next month.

“We found out about Habitat For Humanity, as a family,” says Marine Ernesto Olmos, “And we applied and eventually we got everything we needed, financially, and they approved us. And ever since then, it has just been great.”

“Seal Team” actor Judd Lormand says he enjoys the hands-on approaching to helping folks in need.

“So you get to see what you’re doing and you get to meet who you’re doing it for,” Lormand says, “And it’s just a great day of work.”

In addition, Celebs4Vets also provides veterans with the tools they will need to succeed and blend back into civilian life.

For more information about the non-profit group, click here.