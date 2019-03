RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A small plane crashed in a residential Riverside area Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Riverside Fire crews responded to the scene in the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue around noon.

Ward 7 / Aircraft Crash / Robinson X Norwood / RIV Incident #19-007905 Info only at this time, we have an Alert 3 (Aircraft Crash), confirmed plane crashed in the 10500 block of Robinson. Unknown how many persons were on the plane at this time. pic.twitter.com/rrmVTEyhVG — Riverside Fire (@rivcafire) March 16, 2019

Officials have not yet said how many people were onboard the plane or if any injuries were reported.

Information on the type of plane has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.