Filed Under:Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, TMZ


LOS ANGELES (CBLSA) – Paris Jackson lashed out at TMZ after the online tabloid reported Michael Jackson’s only daughter was hospitalized after allegedly attempting suicide.

Sources told TMZ that Paris Jackson was rushed to the hospital after police and EMS responded to the 20-year-old model’s Los Angeles home around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Paris fired back against TMZ Saturday afternoon.

Officials have not confirmed the incident to CBSLA.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

