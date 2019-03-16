



– A “pothole blitz” by the Los Angeles Bureau ofStreet Services aimed at fixing some of the worst potholes is set to kick into high gear Saturday.

Fueled by an extra $250,000 in funding approved by the City Council

recently, city workers have been out actively looking for potholes that need

fixing, rather than the common practice of responding to sites reported by

residents through the MyLA311 mobile app and phone number, which is the primary

way the city receives pothole repair requests.

This is the second weekend of the four-weekend “blitz,” but

the first where actual potholes are being filled, as last weekend was focused on assessments and inspections, according to the Department of Public Works.

Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who introduced the motion calling for the

“pothole blitz,” held a news conference in Lake Balboa Saturday to announce

the number of identified potholes from last weekend’s inspections.

Our recent rains just made the bad pothole problem even worse.

“As you can tell by driving around our city, not only do you see

these potholes, but they are becoming more and more apparent that we just can’t

keep up with the repairs,” Martinez said during a recent City Council meeting

when the extra pothole funds were discussed.

The pothole motion, which was approved March 1, says the Bureau of

Street Services received 3,911 pothole repair requests in January and was on

pace to receive even more in February.

The motion also says that the MyLA311 mobile app and phone number is

the primary way the city receives pothole repair requests, but that many

communities are not “as savvy or educated in using MyLA311” as others, and

that the city should proactively send crews out to identify unreported potholes

over the four-weekend campaign.