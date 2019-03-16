



— Authorities said a man was found shot to death inside a commercial business that was set on fire.

Police responded to a business in the 22000 block of Commerce Way just before 1:50 a.m. Saturday after a report of a silent alarm being tripped.

Deputies saw smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.

After fire personnel entered, they found the victim unconscious. The victim, now identified as 43-year-old Ryan Harsany of Brawley, was transported to a hospital.

At the hospital, doctors discovered he had suffered gunshot wounds. Harsany was declared dead just before 7:30 a.m.

According to his Facebook page, Harsany was the owner of INFERNO as well as California Skate GT. As news of his death spread, his Facebook page filled up with condolences and messages to his friends and family — most mentioned “his big heart” and that he was “a brave and beautiful soul.”

Other messages were thank you notes to the deceased for the numbers of lives he helped and touched.

Police are working under the theory — at the early stages of the investigation — that Harsany was shot to death during a robbery at California Skate.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Max Kunzman at (909) 387-3589 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at (800)78-CRIME or their website.