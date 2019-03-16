CARSON (CBSLA) – A fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Carson was knocked down after burning for hours Friday night, but there were lingering concerns about what sparked the fire and if another incident could happen again.

The fire was so swift and, at times, so encompassing that the on-site fire brigade needed assistance from Los Angeles County Fire and Long Beach Fire crews.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard, an LACF dispatcher said.

The fire involved three high-pressure crude pumps, according to Capt. Tony Imbrenda, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down at 9:30 p.m., Imbrenda said.

No evacuations were ordered, but a shelter in place order for area residents was lifted shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire did not cause any injuries, said Dennis Nuss, of Phillips 66.

The fire prompted the closure of Sepulveda Boulevard in both directions between Alameda Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.

Imbrenda said checks of air quality indicated there was no threat to the public.

