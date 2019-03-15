SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A new cop with one eye, infrared cameras and Wi-Fi is training with Santa Ana Police Department’s SWAT team.

The high-tech, military-grade robocop looks nothing like the movie version – it bears more of a resemblance to a swiveling home security camera mounted on a train of mini tanks.

But this diminutive device packs a punch. It is equipped with infrared cameras, Wi-Fi radio, and the ability to release tear gas. It’s operated from a safe distance between wireless remote control.

The low-profile robot, barely a foot tall, can climb stairs, and roll up to suspects and let officers talk to them through its radio.

The robots were first introduced to local law enforcement agencies in 2018.