LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residential fires kept Los Angeles firefighters busy early Friday morning.

The roof of a two-story fourplex partially collapsed as firefighters battled a blaze that raged through the building’s first and second floor and in the attic. The fire, which broke out about 6 a.m., was extinguished in 34 minutes despite heavy flames, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The blaze may have been visible from the 10 Freeway near Normandie.

No injuries were reported.

In Harvard Park, firefighters needed a chainsaw to cut their way into a one-story fourplex to fight heavy flames. This fire broke out at about 12:30 a.m., and neighbors said one woman ran from door to door to let them know about the fire.

Two units were damaged, but no injuries were reported in this fire.