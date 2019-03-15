



– The search continued Friday for a missing 8-year-old Corona boy whose parents have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Corona police report that Noah McIntosh was last seen about two weeks ago. His parents, 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey and 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh, were booked early Friday morning on charges of willful harm to a child.

Earlier this week, officers were asked to do a welfare check on the boy. On Tuesday morning, they spoke with his mother, then they made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Noah’s father.

On Wednesday morning, a SWAT team served a search warranted at Bryce McIntosh’s apartment, located at the Encanto Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of Temescal Canyon Road.

Following a standoff, Bryce came out, along with the couple’s 11-year-old daughter. However, there was no sign of Noah, police said.

It’s unclear if Godfrey and McIntosh are divorced or separated. Noah’s maternal grandparents told CBS2 Thursday outside Corona police headquarters that they cared for the boy at their Anaheim home until just recently. He was a third-grader at the Todd Academy School in Corona.

“I have suspicions, but they’re just my suspicions,” Doug Godfrey, Noah’s grandfather, responded when asked what he thinks may have happened to his grandson.

Godfrey’s sister told CBS2 via Facebook that her sister treated her children well and accused Bryce of “using those kids against her.”

Noah’s sister is currently in the custody of Riverside County Child Protective Services.

The Riverside County district attorney’s office could bring official charges against the parents as early as Friday.