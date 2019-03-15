



– An investigation is underway after a man was shot and wounded by police officers on an Anaheim street Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of North and Pine streets a little before 11 a.m., according to Anaheim police.

Following the shooting, a male suspect was rushed to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound, Anaheim police said. No officers were injured. The suspect’s condition was not known.

There was no word on whether the suspect was armed or if a weapon was recovered at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not confirmed. Witnesses told CBS2 they heard anywhere from six to 10 gunshots.

Nearby Harbor Boulevard was shut down in both directions while detectives investigate.