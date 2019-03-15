LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD on Friday evening released surveillance photos of a suspect they said caused chaos at the Century City Mall earlier in the day.

The chaos prompted the belief that an active shooter was on the premises.

On Friday evening, the LAPD tweeted two photos of the suspect.

He was described as Latino or Asian and about 20-25 years of age. The unidentified suspect is about 130-150 pounds.

Arson/Assault With A Deadly Weapon suspect from the Century City Mall incident. Male, possibly Hispanic or Asian, 20-25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, 130-150 lbs. He is to be considered armed & dangerous. If seen, do not approach & call 911. Any info contact Major Crimes 213-486-7260 pic.twitter.com/J6ydu3TsVG — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 16, 2019

Police said the man is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect you are told not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Police initially responded to a call about a man with a gun inside the Amazon store around 12:40 p.m.

“From what I heard, he was burning some books, or something” said witness Amit Cohen. “and someone told him to stop. And he pulled out a gun.”

Police said there was no evidence of a shooter inside the mall and reopened it about five hours later.

Officials told KCAL9’s Hermela Aregawi the case is being investigated as arson.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call the LAPD’s Major Crimes Unit (213) 48607260.