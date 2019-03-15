



– The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has reportedly assigned a team to investigate the recent increase of horse deaths at the Santa Anita Park racetrack.

The demand for an investigation comes after 22 horses acquired fatal injuries since Dec. 26.

On March 1, PETA requested that the DA’s office launch an investigation into the recent rise in horse injuries and deaths at the racetrack.

They asked that the DA’s office specifically investigate methods used by the track’s trainers and veterinarians.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the DA’s office has been in contact with Pasadena Humane Society, who has contacted the Arcadia Police Department.

The track has suspended live racing since March 6, while experts work to determine what could be contributing to the problem.

The main and training tracks have been open for horse workouts and are only allowing horses to jog or gallop.