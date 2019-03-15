Filed Under:Cent

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police responded Friday to the Westfield Century City Mall on an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun seen at or near
the shopping center.

The mall located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m., but there was no evidence of any shooting, according to the LAPD.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.

