LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The World Wide Web hit a milestone this week when it celebrated 30 years online.
Not to be confused with the Internet, the web, invented by Tim Berners-Lee, was proposed as a way for computers to easily communicate with each other.
People often think that the Internet and the web are the same thing, but they are not.
The Internet – which is the global network of different networks – was invented in 1969 by Vint Cerf, who is widely known as the “Father of the Internet.”
Twenty years later, the web was created so people could share information between computers using the Internet’s infrastructure.
Both Berners-Lee and Cerf poke fun at the common misunderstanding.
Many companies we’ve come to know and love owe much of their success to the the web.
Amazon, Google, and Microsoft took to Twitter to celebrate the web’s 30th birthday.
Berners-Lee, Bill Gates and many others also took a moment to acknowledge the anniversary.
Berners-Lee founded The Web Foundation in 2009 to “make the web more empowering for more and more people.”
On the 30th birthday of his creation, he asked people to consider donating to webfoundation.com/donate to support their work.
Find more information on The Web Foundation at webfoundation.org.