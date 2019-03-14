



– The World Wide Web hit a milestone this week when it celebrated 30 years online.

Not to be confused with the Internet, the web, invented by Tim Berners-Lee, was proposed as a way for computers to easily communicate with each other.

People often think that the Internet and the web are the same thing, but they are not.

The Internet – which is the global network of different networks – was invented in 1969 by Vint Cerf, who is widely known as the “Father of the Internet.”

Twenty years later, the web was created so people could share information between computers using the Internet’s infrastructure.

Both Berners-Lee and Cerf poke fun at the common misunderstanding.

Many companies we’ve come to know and love owe much of their success to the the web.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft took to Twitter to celebrate the web’s 30th birthday.

In celebration of 30 years of the web, we’re looking back at our first homepage from 1995 when https://t.co/RvjXmU0HLY opened its virtual doors. We’re honored to be part of the @webfoundation’s 30-year story of the web. See all of the milestones at #Web30 #ForTheWeb pic.twitter.com/PanZ4l9f7k — Amazon.com (@amazon) March 12, 2019

The launch of Windows 95 helped Microsoft enter the 'internet tidal wave.' 🌊 Celebrate the web's 30th birthday and take a peek into the past. #Web30 #ForTheWeb pic.twitter.com/Wh5v4mwU7R — Microsoft (@Microsoft) March 12, 2019

Berners-Lee, Bill Gates and many others also took a moment to acknowledge the anniversary.

In 1990, I coded up the foundational technologies for the World Wide Web. To celebrate the web’s 30th birthday, will you add to a crowdsourced Twitter timeline of the web’s milestone moments? https://t.co/7sGBdFyE6Q#Web30 #ForTheWeb pic.twitter.com/AzfjmpvZYX — Tim Berners-Lee (@timberners_lee) March 12, 2019

I was lucky to be a young person when the digital revolution was just getting under way, and my Microsoft colleagues and I had the chance to help shape it. Celebrating #Web30 leaves me feeling nostalgic about 1995. https://t.co/krIFxTGd1q — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 12, 2019

In 1990 @timberners_lee and I attended the first European hypertext conference ECHT’90 in Paris. Here is Tim explaining the WWW concept to my colleagues Andrew Fountain & Ian Heath with Robert Cailliau in the background. Photo by @benbendc #Web30 #ForTheWeb #Happy30thbirthday pic.twitter.com/NE18gEMROy — Wendy Hall (@DameWendyDBE) March 12, 2019

When I worked on dial-up technology at Microsoft, we could not have imagined that the internet would become what it is today; #web30 and the evolution of internet tech is a great testament to how much can be achieved through collaborative effort and knowledge sharing. pic.twitter.com/F3mjJlIKoi — Patrick Awuah Jr (@PatrickAwuahJr) March 13, 2019

Berners-Lee founded The Web Foundation in 2009 to “make the web more empowering for more and more people.”

On the 30th birthday of his creation, he asked people to consider donating to webfoundation.com/donate to support their work.

Find more information on The Web Foundation at webfoundation.org.