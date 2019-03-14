



– Popular makeup retailer Sephora has announced that they will no longer be working with Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade.

Jade, who’s parents have been caught in the middle of a messy college admissions scandal, has a makeup pallete collaboration with the makeup company.

Sephora released a statement Thursday morning saying, “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

The retailer has already pulled the “Olivia Jade x Sephora Bronze and Illuminate Pallette” from their website.

Jade and her internet fame became the center of attention after her YouTube videos surfaced amidst a college admissions scandal that broke this week.

Jade was thrust into the spotlight after more than 50 people have been indicted, including Jade’s parents, “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Jade, who has over a million followers on social media, has faced backlash for one of her videos where she said, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

In the video, she told followers she “didn’t know how much” school she would attend and that she was was more interested in “game days” and “partying.”

After receiving criticism from viewers, she apologized, saying, “I genuinely want to say I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that…I know it’s a privilege, and it’s a blessing, and I’m really grateful.”

USC has announced that it’s reviewing the applications of students involved in the scandal, including Jade.