LARCHMONT (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9 Investigative Reporter David Goldstein tracked down the man who the feds say tipped them off to the widening campus bribery scandal that has ensnared Hollywood celebrities and business moguls and CEOs alike.

“Mr. Tobin, can I talk with you?” Goldstein asked.

But Morrie Tobin wasn’t talking.

Goldstein hurries after the man and says, “What do you think of all this you’ve started, sir?”

Before he ran down the street, Tobin was walking in his Larchmont neighborhood trying to avoid reporters, like Goldstein.

Reporters were showing up on the doorstep of his multi-million mansion.

Tobin is reportedly the man who blew the whistle on the college admissions bribery scam. According to the Associated Press, while he was being questioned by the feds about a separate investment scheme, he offered a tip to obtain leniency.

He told investigators the head women’s soccer coach at Yale University wanted a bribe in order to get Tobin’s daughter into the school.

That tip led investigators to Rick Singer — who pleaded guilty this week to running one of the largest college admissions scams in the nation. Sources said Tobin wore a wire when he met with Yale coach Rudy Meredith. Afterwards Meredith agreed to cooperate with the feds and allegedly led them to Singer.

On his Facebook page, Tobin now says he’s doing volunteer work for the LA Mission.

He entered a guilty plea in his securities fraud case — which is not connected to the college admissions scandal.

Tobin had to forfeit $4 million and right now isn’t talking.

Tobin is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the securities fraud charges in June. For his cooperation in the case prosecutors are recommending just 36 months of supervised release.