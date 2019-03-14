



— The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of an adult male found dead Monday around 4:10 p.m. in Malibu.

Officials responding to the 25600 block of Pacific Coast Highway found a man’s body at the location. The victim was described as a Latino. He was declared dead at the scene.

The coroner said the man had been shot once in the upper torso and today officially called the death a homicide.

There is no suspect information or known motive. Authorities did not know if the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or accessing their website.