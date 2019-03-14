LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City officials broke ground Thursday on a new people mover with the potential to drastically change the way travelers get to and from the airport.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles International Airport officials held a ground-breaking ceremony at the site where the automated people mover will be built. When the elevated train system is finished, it will carry 30 million passengers and their luggage to and from LAX every year.

“We can’t have a truly world class airport, until we have public transit that brings people right to the terminals,” Garcetti said.

The trains will stop at three stations inside the terminal loop and three outside that includes a Metro station, stitching public transit with air travel. Officials are hoping the new transportation system will reduce congestion in and around the airport, which was recently named the fourth busiest in the world.

The project will cost $5.5 billion and will be paid for with both private and public funds. It’s also expected to bring 2,000 jobs to the area.

The people mover is scheduled to be completed in 2023.