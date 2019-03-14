  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Banning, Ferret, Phelan

BANNING (CBSLA) — A French fry-loving ferret has a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary after it was abandoned at Banning City Hall.

The ferret was left in a pet carrier, along with French fries, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. He appeared to be just fine as long as he had French fries to nosh on.

Ferrets, a high-maintenance and very intelligent species that are related to minks and weasels, are illegal in the state of California.

The ferret was first taken into the custody of Riverside County Animal Care and Control Services. The Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary, which is located in Phelan, has since taken the ferret into custody.

