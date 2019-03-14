BANNING (CBSLA) — A French fry-loving ferret has a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary after it was abandoned at Banning City Hall.

The ferret was left in a pet carrier, along with French fries, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. He appeared to be just fine as long as he had French fries to nosh on.

Someone abandoned a ferret at Banning City Hall. We responded and retrieved. Ferret loves french fries. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/vlHWRnFzcy — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) March 12, 2019

Ferrets, a high-maintenance and very intelligent species that are related to minks and weasels, are illegal in the state of California.

Any more french fries? (Someone dumped this ferret at Banning City Hall today). We are working with state Fish & Wildlife for rehoming/rescue. (Ferrets illegal to own in California.) pic.twitter.com/P9RQaibOPk — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) March 12, 2019

The ferret was first taken into the custody of Riverside County Animal Care and Control Services. The Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary, which is located in Phelan, has since taken the ferret into custody.