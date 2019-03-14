



– In response to mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, police in Los Angeles added extra patrols to mosques in the city Thursday night, although there was no known threat to the city.

Multiple fatalities were reported and as many as four people were taken into custody following the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, a major city on New Zealand’s South Island, CBS News reported.

“The Los Angeles Police Department continues to monitor the events in New Zealand closely and the thoughts and prayers of the men and women of the LAPD go out to everyone affected by this horrific incident,” according to the statement.

The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we're providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected.

The shootings appear to be an isolated incident and although there was “no apparent threat to Los Angeles, out of an abundance of caution we will be adding patrols around mosques here in the city.”

“It is critically important that anytime anyone observes concerning behavior or potential criminal acts, they notify authorities as soon as possible,” the statement read while going to urge people “to stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings.”

“As always, the LAPD is committed to keeping all our citizens safe,” officials said.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: “The vile and cowardly acts of violence in New Zealand sicken people in Los Angeles and around the world. Muslims and all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

The vile and cowardly acts of violence in New Zealand sicken people in Los Angeles and around the world. Muslims and all people of faith should feel safe in their places of worship, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

