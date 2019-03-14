  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMNew Miracle Toothbrush!
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Admissions Scandal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Stanford students say their degrees have been devalued by the scheme that authorities say bribed school officials, faked athletic profiles and cheated on tests in order to gain admission to elite colleges for the children of wealthy families.

In the lawsuit filed against USC, UCLA, Stanford, UC San Diego and other universities, Erica Olson and Kalea Woods say that despite their stellar test scores, athletic skills and accolades, they did not get a fair chance at admission to Yale or USC, and their Stanford degrees will now be questioned due to the university’s inclusion in the scandal.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s