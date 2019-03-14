LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Stanford students say their degrees have been devalued by the scheme that authorities say bribed school officials, faked athletic profiles and cheated on tests in order to gain admission to elite colleges for the children of wealthy families.

In the lawsuit filed against USC, UCLA, Stanford, UC San Diego and other universities, Erica Olson and Kalea Woods say that despite their stellar test scores, athletic skills and accolades, they did not get a fair chance at admission to Yale or USC, and their Stanford degrees will now be questioned due to the university’s inclusion in the scandal.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.