SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in the beating of a 63-year-old man in a wheelchair left in grave condition.

On Sunday, just after 7 a.m. police dispatch received a 911 call from a man who said he was witnessing a beating in the 3700 block of South Bristol Street.

The suspect wa described as a male, about 35, with dark hair wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The 911 caller said the victim — a Santa Ana man — was bleeding profusely from the head.

The suspect fled the area southbound on foot.

Orange County Fire Authority Medics located the victim, rendered aid, and transported him to a local trauma center. The victim suffered severe head injuries and remains in grave condition.

Witnesses told the responding officers which way the suspect fled. They found the suspect a short time later and attempted to detain him.

Police said the suspect, now identified as Vittorio Roland Froncillo, 33, attempted to flee but was captured after a short foot pursuit.

Froncillo was booked into the SAPD Jail and charged with attempted murder.

Homicide Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has additional information, is asked to call Corporal M. Lemmon at MLemmon@santa-ana.org or (714) 245-8340.