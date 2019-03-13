USC released the following statement:

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC. We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government. We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

USC has not released information on what specific actions would be taken as a result of the review.

Loughlin was in federal court Wednesday in Los Angeles, where she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in order for their two daughters to be designated as recruits to the USC crew team – despite the fact that neither of them ever participated in crew, the indictment claims.

Loughlin was later released on $1 million bond, the same amount on which Giannulli was released Tuesday.

The entire operation was masterminded by William Singer of Newport Beach, authorities said. Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman were among approximately 50 people indicted in the widespread and sophisticated college admission bribery scheme. The racketeering conspiracy case includes 33 parents, as well nine coaches from universities that include USC, UCLA, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Loughlin’s 19-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, posted a video on social media last year in which she said she doesn’t “really care about school.” She is currently a freshman at USC.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend,” she said in a video posted to her YouTube channel, which has over 1.9 million subscribers. “I do want the experience of game days, partying, I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

A few days after the video was posted on Aug. 14, 2018, she posted a second video apologizing for her comments.

Neither Olivia Jade or any of the other students who may have benefited from the alleged scheme have been charged in the federal case.