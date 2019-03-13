LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Angels is routinely among most gridlocked cities in the world, so is it a surprise that Angelenos are the most aggressive drivers in the nation?

According to Gas Buddy, which analyzed the driving habits of people looking to save fuel, Los Angeles was the No. 1 city in the nation for aggressive drivers. The app gathered the data from its Drives feature from among drivers in the top 30 metropolitan areas in the nation between November 2018 and February 2019.

In aggressive driving, Los Angeles is followed by Philadelphia, Sacramento, Atlanta and San Francisco. San Diego and Las Vegas also made the list, at No. 6 and No. 10, respectively.

Gas Buddy noted that these areas with more aggressive drivers are typically in areas that see the highest gas prices in their states.

“With drivers in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Atlanta being 20 percent more aggressive than the average driver in America, it’s particularly important for commuters and rideshare drivers in these areas to work on shedding their lead foot and relax more to keep money from flying out the window each time they hit the road,” Patrick DeHaan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement.

The study also noted that the most frequent aggressive driving habit is hard braking, and that motorists are more likely to encounter aggressive driving on Fridays.