



– Actor James Van Der Beek poked some fun Tuesday at the news that the federal investigation into the large-scale college admissions bribery scandal which has riveted the nation was named after his own cult movie, “Varsity Blues.”

Approximately 50 people were indicted Tuesday in a widespread and sophisticated college admission bribery scheme in which wealthy parents are accused of paying off college coaches and standardized testing administrators in order to get their children into elite universities.

Prosecutors reported that the investigation was called “Operation Varsity Blues,” after the 1999 cult classic in which Van Der Beek plays Mox, a backup quarterback at a football-crazy high school in a blue-collar Texas town who’s called upon to lead his team when the starter goes down with injury.

However, Mox has his sights set on an Ivy League future, hoping to attend Brown University. This creates conflict with his father, who wants him to focus on football. In the movie’s most famous scene, Mox yells at his father, “I don’t want your life!”

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the 42-year-old Van Der Beek echoed the sentiment on behalf of the students whose parents were indicted.

“If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path,” Van Der Beek wrote.

Along with his turn in “Varsity Blues,” Van Der Beek is most well known for playing Dawson Leery on the hit show “Dawson’s Creek.”