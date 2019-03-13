HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Several homeless people were hurt Wednesday after high winds knocked the scaffolding off an apartment building under construction in Hollywood.

The scaffolding collapse was reported at about 2 a.m. at a six-story apartment building on Selma at Las Palmas avenues. Several people were sleeping in a lot next to the building were hurt by wooden planks and metal bars coming down.

Most of the injuries were minor. The owner of the building has been notified.

A block of Selma Avenue is shut down. Workers remain on the scene working to clean up some of the collapsed scaffolding that landed in the street and on sidewalks.