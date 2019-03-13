Filed Under:Hollywood, Scaffolding Collapse

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Several homeless people were hurt Wednesday after high winds knocked the scaffolding off an apartment building under construction in Hollywood.

The scaffolding collapse was reported at about 2 a.m. at a six-story apartment building on Selma at Las Palmas avenues. Several people were sleeping in a lot next to the building were hurt by wooden planks and metal bars coming down.

Most of the injuries were minor. The owner of the building has been notified.

A block of Selma Avenue is shut down. Workers remain on the scene working to clean up some of the collapsed scaffolding that landed in the street and on sidewalks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s