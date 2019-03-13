



A former South Bay high school student who was acquitted of a killing in South Los Angeles in 2017 — during which he admitted driving a car the assailants were riding in before the murder — is back behind bars this evening.

Cameron Terrell, 19, of Palos Verdes Estates was acquitted of first-degree murder in July 2018 after a 10-day jury deliberation. Prosecutors alleged Terrell was the getaway driver for two South L.A. juveniles suspected of murdering Justin Holmes, 21.

The case made national news. Terrell, who is white and from a prominent family (mom is an interior designer, dad is a media executive), hangs with a South LA street gang.

He has appeared in several rap videos and was reportedly and affectionately called “White Boy,”

The LAPD is tight-lipped on why they arrested Terrell again. They would only say he was attested at 6 p.m. Tuesday and being held without bail until his next court appearance. They added, “These investigations are open and ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.”

A lawyer for Terrell said he is being accused of an attempted car jacking that allegedly occurred during his spring break in 2018.

Last year, Terrell told CBS2/KCAL9 that he had a newfound respect for the law having dealt with the criminal justice system.

At that time, he said he was considering a career in law.

Police said that while investigating the 2017 murder, evidence was discovered about “additional felony crimes.”These crimes also reportedly occurred when Terrell was a juvenile.

After his acquittal, Terrell told reporters that the Holmes’ murder was something that weighed on him “every single day of my life.” He said then that he “talks to God every day…and God knows what was in my head that day.”

During his trial, Terrell said he didn’t know the teens he was driving around had planned on shooting anyone. Those teens remain in custody facing charges for attempted murder.

Terrell’s friends said he was moving on with his life and in college studying law.