SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – A small earthquake jolted the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The magnitude-2.9 quake struck around 11:46 a.m. about a mile east of Pacoima, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the quake near Van Nuys and other areas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.