



– Strong winds brought a tree crashing down onto a business in Santa Clarita overnight Tuesday.

The large tree came down on the commercial building in the 26100 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

City building inspectors were called out and yellow-tagged the building, the fire department said. Water utility crews were also brought out to deal with a water issue that was caused by the felled tree. There were no injuries.

The name of the business that was damaged by the tree was not immediately confirmed. A financial estimate of the damage was unknown.