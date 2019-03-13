Filed Under:Santa Clarita


SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Strong winds brought a tree crashing down onto a business in Santa Clarita overnight Tuesday.

(CBS2)

The large tree came down on the commercial building in the 26100 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

City building inspectors were called out and yellow-tagged the building, the fire department said. Water utility crews were also brought out to deal with a water issue that was caused by the felled tree. There were no injuries.

The name of the business that was damaged by the tree was not immediately confirmed. A financial estimate of the damage was unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s