



– Officers were searching for a suspect after finding a grenade and a gun in the trunk of a car in Sun Valley Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, at around 4 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Glenoaks Boulvard and Vinedale Street from a woman who claimed there was a homicide suspect in the trunk of a car.

They arrived on scene and found the car abandoned with the trunk open, police said. Inside the trunk was a gun and a riot grenade, police disclosed.

An LAPD bomb squad was called to the scene to remove the grenade.

Investigators identified the owner of the vehicle, who police said is not wanted for a homicide.

Police said they are searching for a suspect, but would not provide any details regarding the person’s identity or what they are wanted on. The case remains under investigation.